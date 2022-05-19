Stock market today: Multibagger stock hits upper circuit despite heavy sell-off

In last one week, stock price of this subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has surged more than 21 per cent, hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 sessions. In last one month, Chennai Petroleum share price has ascended from ₹196.70 to ₹329.45 levels, logging near 67.50 per cent rise in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this energy stock has delivered multibagger return of near 215 per cent after surging from ₹103.30 to ₹329.45 apiece levels. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹110 to ₹329.45 levels, logging around 200 per cent rise in this period.

