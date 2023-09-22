Stock market today: Mufin Green Finance share price has been in uptrend after bottoming out at ₹42.50 apiece levels in early August 2023. It is one of those small-cap stocks that has delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders, generating alpha return agains the broad market index. In last one year, this small-cap stock has surged from near ₹23 to ₹68.80 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 200 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that the small-cap multibagger stock still has some steam left in it.

Mufin Green Finance share price today opened upside and went on to hit 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹68.80 apiece levels, which is its new life time high as well.

Mufin Green Finance news

The small-cap company declared on Thursday about the fund raise proposal to its board of directors. The small-cap company said that its board of directors are going to consider and approve fund raise proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 28th September 2023 i.e. Thursday next week.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about its upcoming board meeting agenda, the multibagger stock said, "Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising of equity shares, convertible securities of any other description or warrants or debt securities, through Private Placement/Preferential Issue/Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board, subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company, wherever required."

Mufin Green Finance share details

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume on BSE is around 6.19 lakh and near two hours of trade is still left in Friday session. Its market cap is ₹1,039 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹68.80 and its 52-week low is ₹21.32 per share.

