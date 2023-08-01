Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today. Details here2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Bonus shares 2023: The board of directors of this small-cap stock has declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Bonus shares 2023: Kamdhenu Ventures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. This small-cap stock has delivered to the tune of 120 per cent return to its shareholders. However, there is one more stock market news for Kamdhenu Ventures shareholders because the small-cap stock is in focus today. The stock is trading ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the small-cap multibagger stock has declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be issued for every one share held by the eligible shareholder of the company.
