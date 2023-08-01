Bonus shares 2023: Kamdhenu Ventures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. This small-cap stock has delivered to the tune of 120 per cent return to its shareholders. However, there is one more stock market news for Kamdhenu Ventures shareholders because the small-cap stock is in focus today. The stock is trading ex-bonus today. The board of directors of the small-cap multibagger stock has declared issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be issued for every one share held by the eligible shareholder of the company.

Kamdhenu Ventures bonus share 2023

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about issuance of bonus shares citing, "Subject to the approval of Shareholders and such other regulatory and governing authorities including the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (“Stock Exchanges"), as may be required and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder and Chapter XI of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, (“SEBI ICDR Regulations") and other applicable laws, regulations, the Board of Directors has considered, approved and recommended a Bonus Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share (fully paid‐up) of Rs. 5/‐ each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 5/‐ each, held by the Shareholders in the Company, as on the record date."

Kamdhenu Ventures bonus share record date

Later on the company informed Indian exchanges about the bonus shares record date citing, "In continuation to our earlier letter no. KVL/SEC/2023-24/31 dated 28th June, 2023, we wish to inform that, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 1st August, 2023 as the Record Date to determine eligibility of the shareholders entitled for issuance and allotment of bonus equity shares of the Company in the proportion of One fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for every One fully paid equity share of Rs.5/- each held (Ratio 1:1) by the equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the 02/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2023 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means."

Kamdhenu Ventures share price history

In last six months, this small-cap ex-bonus stock has risen from around ₹163.50 to ₹357.85 apiece levels, logging near 120 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has delivered to the tune of 100 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

