Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today. Details here

Kamdhenu Ventures bonus share record date

Later on the company informed Indian exchanges about the bonus shares record date citing, "In continuation to our earlier letter no. KVL/SEC/2023-24/31 dated 28th June, 2023, we wish to inform that, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 1st August, 2023 as the Record Date to determine eligibility of the shareholders entitled for issuance and allotment of bonus equity shares of the Company in the proportion of One fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each for every One fully paid equity share of Rs.5/- each held (Ratio 1:1) by the equity shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the 02/2023-24 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 24th July, 2023 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means."