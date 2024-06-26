Stock market today: Multibagger stock MIC Electronics hits lifetime high after this order book update
Multibagger stock: The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹1,651 crore has risen from around ₹23.25 to ₹74.60 per share in one year
Stock market today: MIC Electronics shares, a prominent multibagger stock, have shown significant growth in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹1,651 crore has risen from around ₹23.25 to ₹74.60 per share in one year, recording over 220 percent rally in this period. The stock's potential for future growth is evident as it continues to climb, opening with an upside gap and reaching an intraday high of ₹74.60 per share. This new lifetime high is a testament to the stock's upward trajectory. The small-cap stock also locked in a 5 percent upper circuit, signaling its potential for further gains during Wednesday deals.
