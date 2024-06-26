Stock market today: MIC Electronics shares, a prominent multibagger stock, have shown significant growth in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹1,651 crore has risen from around ₹23.25 to ₹74.60 per share in one year, recording over 220 percent rally in this period. The stock's potential for future growth is evident as it continues to climb, opening with an upside gap and reaching an intraday high of ₹74.60 per share. This new lifetime high is a testament to the stock's upward trajectory. The small-cap stock also locked in a 5 percent upper circuit, signaling its potential for further gains during Wednesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MIC Electronics news In a recent exchange filing, MIC Electronics Ltd informed the Indian stock market exchanges of a significant achievement. The company received a completion certificate from the Ratlam Division of the Western Railways, a testament to its successful projects and potential for future growth.

"In pursuance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, MIC Electronics Limited ("the Company") wishes to inform you that the Company has received a Letter of Completion/Installation Certificate from Ratlam Division of Western Railway Zone in connection with (i) Indore: Replacement of 05 lines Train display board on coal basis. (ii) Provision of new CGS Boards at NMH PF 02, Train Display Boards & GPS Clocks at 33 Nos. Stations under MEA. (iii) Replacement of Train display board at seven stations, at a glance display board at 4 stations and replacement of Analog/GPS clocks at 67 on coral life basis," the small-cap company said in its exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MIC Electronics share price history In one month, MIC Electronics's share price has rallied from ₹51.45 to ₹74.60 apiece on NSE, logging a 45 percent rise. In the last six months, the small-cap stock has risen from 33.90 to ₹74.60 per share mark, recording around a 120 percent rally. In one year, the multibagger stock has surged over 220 percent, whereas, in the last three years, the small-cap stock has rallied 315 percent.

The multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE and NSE. The mainboard stock has a market cap of ₹1,651 crore. The current trade volume of the stock is 52.25 lakh, and around 30 minutes of trade are still left on Wednesday. Its 52-week low is ₹22.80, whereas its 52-week high is ₹74.60 apiece. This 52*-week high is also the new lifetime high of the small-cap stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

