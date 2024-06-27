Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex hits 79k briefly
Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits 24,000 for the first time, Sensex hits 79k briefly. It took 23 sessions for Nifty 50 to move from 23,000 to 24000 level.
Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, on Thursday's session touched fresh record high levels for the third consecutive session in a row led by some of the key heavyweights.
