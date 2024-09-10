Stock market today: Nifty 50 ends above 25,000, Sensex nears 82,000; IT stocks lead gains

Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.42%, closing above the 25,000 mark at 25,041 points. Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex also closed higher, with a surge of 0.43%, reaching 81,912 points.

A Ksheerasagar
Published10 Sep 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50 ends above 25,000, Sensex nears 82,000; IT stocks lead gains.
(Bloomberg)

The Indian stock market extended its upward trend for the second consecutive trading session on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street overnight amid hopes of potential Fed rate cuts next week.

The surge was led by gains in IT and pharma stocks, with a 5% increase in Nifty IT stocks, fueled by a rate cut hopes and a positive outlook from domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. 

Mid-cap and small-cap indices have outperformed the benchmark indices in today's session.

Overall, the Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.42%, closing above the 25,000 mark at 25,041 points. 33 stocks closed in positive territory, with Divi's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, and HCL Technologies all rising between 2% and 5%.

Similarly, the S&P BSE Sensex also closed higher, with a surge of 0.43%, reaching 81,912 points.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed the trading session at 59,039 points, marking a 1.19% increase from the previous close. Among the leading renewable energy stocks, SJVN and Suzlon Energy were top performers, rising by 5.9% and 5% respectively. Additionally, Coforge saw a 5% increase, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises gained 4.4%.

Similarly, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 1.15%, with Piramal Pharma leading the advance with a 6.5% increase. Himadri Speciality Chemicals, ITI, Firstsource Solutions, and Century Textiles & Industries also performed well, each rising by over 5%.

 

(more to come)

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 03:41 PM IST
