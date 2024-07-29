BREAKING NEWS
Stock market today: Nifty 50 ends flat after touching 25k; midcaps, smallcaps outperform
29 Jul 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Nishant Kumar
Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 24,999.75 during the session. The 30-share pack Sensex also hit its fresh all-time high of 81,908.43 in intraday trade.
The Nifty 50 closed just 1 point higher at 24,836.10, while the Sensex closed 23 points higher at 81,355.84.
