Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50 ends flat after touching 25k; midcaps, smallcaps outperform
BREAKING NEWS

Stock market today: Nifty 50 ends flat after touching 25k; midcaps, smallcaps outperform

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 24,999.75 during the session. The 30-share pack Sensex also hit its fresh all-time high of 81,908.43 in intraday trade.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 24,999.75 during the session. The 30-share pack Sensex also hit its fresh all-time high of 81,908.43 in intraday trade.

The Nifty 50 closed just 1 point higher at 24,836.10, while the Sensex closed 23 points higher at 81,355.84.

(More to come)

