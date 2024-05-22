Stock market today: Nifty 50 ends higher for 5th consecutive session; Reliance, Infosys, HUL among top index movers
Stock market today: Nifty 50 ended 69 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 22,597.80, while the Sensex shut shop at 74,221.06, up 268 points, or 0.36 per cent.
Stock market today: Defying weak global cues, Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 ended in the green for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, May 22, with shares of Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC and HDFC Bank among the top contributors to its rise. In these five sessions of gains, Nifty 50 has climbed by about 2 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started