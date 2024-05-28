Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 fall for 3rd consecutive session; investors lose nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed 44 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 22,888.15, while the Sensex ended the day with a loss of 220 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 75,170.45.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued reeling under pressure on Tuesday, May 28, as the benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended in the red for the third consecutive session.
