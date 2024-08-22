Stock market today: Nifty 50 extends gains into 6th consecutive session; ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel top index movers

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 ended the day 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 24,811.50 with 27 stocks in the green. On the other hand, the Sensex closed 148 points, or 0.18 per cent, up at 81,053.19.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Aug 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50 extends gains into 6th consecutive session; ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel top index movers
Stock market today: Nifty 50 extends gains into 6th consecutive session; ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel top index movers(Pixabay)

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 extended its winning streak to six consecutive sessions on Thursday, August 22, driven by positive global cues and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates in September.

The Nifty 50 ended the day 41 points or 0.17 per cent, higher at 24,811.50 with 27 stocks in the green. On the other hand, the Sensex closed 148 points, or 0.18 per cent, up at 81,053.19.

Shares of ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, Infosys and HDFC Bank ended as the top contributors to the gains in the Nifty 50 index. Conversely, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Motors and ONGC closed as the top drags on the index.

In the last six sessions of gains, the Nifty 50 has advanced 2.8 per cent. 

The domestic market advanced on Thursday, reflecting the upbeat sentiment of major global indices, after the minutes from the recent US Fed meeting indicated that the central bank is contemplating rate cuts. Additionally, a downward revision in US jobs data from the past 12 months further fueled expectations that the rate cut cycle could begin in a matter of weeks.

The next US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting is due September 17-18. 

Meanwhile, the annual Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference will start later today. Market participants will focus on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday to get further cues on the magnitude of a rate cut next month.

"Investors are waiting for the outcome of the Fed chair's speech at the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday, which could provide some indication on whether the Fed would announce a rate cut next month," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

The domestic market witnessed broad buying, as the Nifty Midcap 150 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 indices also ended higher by 0.70 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively. 

On the BSE, more than 340 stocks, including Ashok Leyland, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, SBI Life, Persistent Systems and TVS Motor, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade. 

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 460.5 lakh crore from nearly 459.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over 1 lakh crore in a single session.

According to experts, although global factors shape the Indian stock market, the primary driver behind the domestic market's gains has been the robust participation of retail investors. Their sustained investments have kept the market buoyant, fueled by the optimistic outlook for the Indian economy.

The number of registered investors on the BSE has reached 18.7 crore, reflecting a 33 per cent year-on-year increase and an 8 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter.

(More to come)

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 04:08 PM IST
