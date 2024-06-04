Stock market today: Nifty 50 falls to over 4-month low as possibility of no majority for BJP haunts investors
Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed an all-around sharp selloff on Tuesday, dragging the key indices Sensex and Nifty 50 to their multi-month low levels.
Stock market today: Early trends of election results, which showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not be able to secure a clear majority on its own, and the BJP-led NDA may not be able to secure a strong majority, unlikely projected by a majority of exit polls, rattled investors as market benchmark Nifty 50 cracked over 8 per cent to hit the low level of 21,281.45 in intraday trade on Tuesday, June 4, its lowest since January this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started