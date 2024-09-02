Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, remains in the green for 13th consecutive session

Stock market today: The upward march of the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 continued for the 13th consecutive session as the index hit its fresh record high on Monday, September 2, despite weak global cues.

The domestic market benchmarks remained in the green on gains led by shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Reliance and HCL Tech.

However, gains were capped amid weak global cues. Major European markets, such as the UK's FTSE, France's CAC and Germany's DAX, were in the red when the Nifty 50 closed. Among the Asian peers, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index fell up to 2 per cent, while Kospi and Nikkei ended with mild gains.

The market's focus is now on US macro data, including the US jobs report this week, which will influence expectations about the US Fed rate cut this month. At the current juncture, the market has fairly discounted a 25 bps rate cut.