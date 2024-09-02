Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, remains in the green for 13th consecutive session

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, remains in the green for 13th consecutive session

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit their fresh record highs of 25,333.65 and 82,725.28, respectively, during the session.

Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, remains in the green for 13th consecutive session

Stock market today: The upward march of the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 continued for the 13th consecutive session as the index hit its fresh record high on Monday, September 2, despite weak global cues.

The domestic market benchmarks remained in the green on gains led by shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Reliance and HCL Tech.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, gains were capped amid weak global cues. Major European markets, such as the UK's FTSE, France's CAC and Germany's DAX, were in the red when the Nifty 50 closed. Among the Asian peers, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index fell up to 2 per cent, while Kospi and Nikkei ended with mild gains.

The market's focus is now on US macro data, including the US jobs report this week, which will influence expectations about the US Fed rate cut this month. At the current juncture, the market has fairly discounted a 25 bps rate cut.

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit their fresh record highs of 25,333.65 and 82,725.28, respectively, during the session.(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.