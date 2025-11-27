Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits record high after 14 months, Sensex touches 52-week high

Stock market today: Sensex gained over 200 points to touch a fresh 52-week high of 85,940.24 level. The 30-share index is just 38 points away from its record high 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024.

Ankit Gohel
Published27 Nov 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50 touched a record high of 26,295.55, surpassing its previous peak of 26,277.35, touched in September 2024.
The Indian stock market benchmark index Nifty 50 hit a fresh life-time high after 14 months on Thursday, November 27, while the BSE Sensex also touched its 52-week high level, following positive global market cues. The Nifty 50 touched a record high of 26,295.55, surpassing its previous peak of 26,277.35, touched in September 2024.

The benchmark Sensex gained over 200 points to touch a fresh 52-week high of 85,940.24 level. The 30-share index is just 38 points away from its record high 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index extended rally and also hit a record high of 59,802.65, led by gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank.

(More to come)

