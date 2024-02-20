Stock market today: Nifty 50 hits record high, crosses 22k for the first time; HDFC Bank shines
Stock market today: Domestic market benchmark Nifty 50 crossed the coveted 22,000 mark for the first time, hitting its fresh record high of 22,215.60, in intraday trade on Tuesday, February 20, with shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Power Grid among the top contributors.
