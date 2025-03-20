Stock market today: Nifty 50 near crucial hurdle; experts unveil this strategy after US Fed meeting

Stock market today: The US Federal Reserve announced its second monetary policy decision of 2025 following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, maintaining its benchmark interest rate at 4.25-4.50%. This marks the second consecutive meeting where the central bank has held rates steady, following its January policy review—the first decision under Donald Trump's presidency.

The S&P 500 Index surged 1.8% before pulling back toward the close but still ended with a 1.1% gain—its strongest performance on a Fed-decision day since July. Meanwhile, the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index soared over 2% at its peak.

Back home, the domestic equity market closed on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 surpassing the 22,900 mark, on Wednesday. The Sensex rose by 147.79 points (0.20%) to finish at 75,449.05, while the Nifty 50 gained 73.30 points (0.32%) to settle at 22,907.60.

According to market experts, the Indian stock market are expected to open higher on Thursday, continuing their gains, driven by positive global market trends following the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

Key technical levels to watch out Nifty 50 maintained its upward momentum on March 19, ending the day with a 73-point gain. "Technically, Nifty found the support around 22,800 and formed a small green candle on daily scale, indicating strength. The recent breakout point of 22,800 will provide immediate support for the index followed by 22,700. However, trend line resistance and 50-Days Exponential Moving Average are located around 23,000 levels, which will serve as a short-term barrier. Considering the overall positive momentum, traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy in the short term," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. (A Pantomath Group Company).

Speaking on the Bank Nifty outlook, Yedve further added, "Bank Nifty opened on a positive note, sustained buying interest, and settled on a bullish note at 49,703. Technically, the index surpassed the hurdle of 49,650 and formed a big bullish candle on the daily chart, suggesting strength. If the index stays above 49,650, the upward momentum is likely to continue. On the upside, the psychological level of 50,000 will act as a key hurdle. Short term traders are advised to adopt a "buy on dips" strategy in Bank Nifty."

What should be your trading strategy? Trivesh, COO at Tradejini believes that US Fed Reserve holding rates is likely to create mixed effect in the market. “The decisions of the Federal Reserve to hold rates might create a mixed effect in the markets as investors contemplate what to do while they await further confirmation on inflation and the economy. The Fed's revision of the ‘dot plot’ that explicitly shows market expectations for future rates might actually mean there will be fewer cuts than expected that potentially creates some volatility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd recommends investors to follow "buy on dips" approach as market sentiments is expected to remain positive.

"Following the recent surge, markets will react to the US Fed meeting outcome in early Thursday trades, with attention then shifting to the weekly expiry. While some consolidation is possible, the overall sentiment is likely to remain positive, favoring a "buy on dips" approach. We are witnessing rotational participation across key sectors, with banking, financials, metals, and energy taking the lead. Traders should position themselves accordingly and remain selective in the broader market," Mishra said.

