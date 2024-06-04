Stock market today: Nifty 50 records biggest single-day fall in over 4 years; Sensex crashes over 4,000 points
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a massive loss of 4,390 points, or 5.74 per cent, at 72,079.05, while the Nifty 50 ended with a cut of 1,379 points, or 5.93 per cent, at 21,884.50.
Stock market today: A massive across-the-board selloff engulfed the Indian stock market on Tuesday, June 4, after vote-counting trends indicated that the final results were far disconnected from what the exit polls had predicted.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started