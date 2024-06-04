Stock market today: A massive across-the-board selloff engulfed the Indian stock market on Tuesday, June 4, after vote-counting trends indicated that the final results were far disconnected from what the exit polls had predicted.

Vote counting was underway when the Nifty 50 closed. Trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falling short of securing a clear majority. At the same time, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was expected to manage only a slim majority to form the government at the Centre.

This seems to have rattled investors as they expected political stability and policy continuity after the elections. While the NDA may still form the government, experts point out that the new government may find it challenging to take bold policy measures confidently.

Nifty 50 opened at 23,179.50 against its previous close of 23,263.90 and fell 8.5 per cent to hit its intraday low of 21,281.45. The Sensex opened at 76,285.78 against its previous close of 76,468.78 and cracked 8.2 per cent to the level of 70,234.43.

The Sensex finally closed with a massive loss of 4,390 points, or 5.74 per cent, at 72,079.05, while the Nifty 50 ended with a cut of 1,379 points, or 5.93 per cent, at 21,884.50.

It was the biggest percentage-term single-day fall for the Nifty 50 in over four years since March 2020. The index had seen massive losses in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Mid and smallcap indices lurched sharply lower. The BSE Midcap index ended with a deep loss of 8.07 per cent after falling as much as 12 per cent during the session. The BSE Smallcap index plunged over 10 per cent in intraday trade; eventually, the index closed with a loss of 6.79 per cent.

Volatility index India VIX surged 24 per cent, indicating the high level of nervousness in the market.

Investors lost nearly ₹17 lakh crore in a single day as the overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the BSE-listed firms plunged to nearly ₹395 lakh crore from nearly ₹412 lakh crore in the previous session.

Nearly 300 stocks, including Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, IDFC First Bank, LTIMindtree, SBI Card, and Zee Entertainment, hit fresh 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

As many as 37 stocks ended with losses in the Nifty 50 index and nine stocks suffered losses of more than 10 per cent each.

With a loss of 21.40 per cent, shares of Adani Ports ended as the top losers in the index, followed by those of Adani Enterprises which lost 19.07 per cent.

Share of ONGC (down 16.23 per cent), NTPC (down 14.52 per cent) and Coal India (down 13.54 per cent) also ended significantly.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (up 5.78 per cent), Britannia (up 3.33 per cent) and Nestle (up 3.27 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Nifty PSU Bank lost 15.14 per cent, ending as the top loser among sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Oil & Gas (down 11.80 per cent) and Nifty Metal (down 10.63 per cent).

Nifty Bank plunged 7.95 per cent, while the Financial Services index cracked 7.86 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG bucked the trend and closed 0.95 per cent higher.

Expert views on markets

Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services, pointed out that the unexpected outcome of the General Election sparked a wave of fear and triggered selling in the domestic market, reversing the recent substantial rally.

Despite this, Nair believes the market maintains its expectation of stability within the coalition, led by the BJP as the major election winner, thereby mitigating substantial downside in the medium term.

Nair believes a major shift in political policy could focus on social economics, which will positively affect the rural economy.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, expects continued market choppiness.

"Participants should limit their trades and wait for stability. Investors, however, can use this opportunity to accumulate quality stocks available at good bargains," said Mishra.

(More to come)

