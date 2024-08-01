Stock market today: Nifty 50 scales above 25,000 for the first time, Sensex crosses 82,000 as bulls cheer US Fed policy

  • Indian stock market indices opened at record high with the benchmark Nifty 50 crossing above 25,000 level and the Sensex breaching 82,000 for the first time.

Published1 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50 scales above 25,000 for the first time, Sensex crosses 82,000 as bulls roar on Dalal Street
Stock market today: Nifty 50 scales above 25,000 for the first time, Sensex crosses 82,000 as bulls roar on Dalal Street(Photo: PTI)

Indian stock market indices opened at record high on Thursday with the benchmark Nifty 50 crossing above 25,000 level and the Sensex breaching 82,000 for the first time.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened 208 points, or 0.25%, higher at 81,949.68 and extended gains to hit a record high of 82,129.49. Nifty 50 opened at 80 points, or 0.32%, higher at 25,030.95 level on Thursday. The index hit a life-time high of 25,078.30 in early deals.

It took 24 sessions for Nifty 50 to gain 1,000 points. Bank Nifty index also gained over 119 points to open at 51,672.60.

Broader markets supported the upmove as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices gained over 0.2% each.

Gains were seen in Nifty Metals, Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty PSU Bank indices, while Nifty Realty and Nifty Media suffered losses.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, Coal India, JSW Steel and PowerGrid Corporation were the top gainers, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Eicher Motors were the top losers.

Indian stock market rallied following upbeat trend in global markets after the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted an interest rate cut in September.

The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25% - 5.50% on Wednesday for the eighth straight meeting and noted further progress towards its 2% inflation target. 

Powell signalled that the Fed could cut interest rates as soon as September, saying if US inflation continues to fall, “a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table" when the Fed next meets in September."

Dovish comments from the Fed Chair fueled a rally in US markets overnight with the three benchmark indices, including Nasdaq and S&P 500, witnessing decent gains.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST
