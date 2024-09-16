Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex achieve record highs but close with modest gains, broader market outperforms

Among the 50 Nifty constituents, 26 stocks ended in the positive, with NTPC leading at 2.6 per cent. Other notable gainers included JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Eicher Motors, all rising between 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

A Ksheerasagar
Published16 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex achieve record highs but close with modest gains, broader market outperforms.
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex achieve record highs but close with modest gains, broader market outperforms. (Mint)

Indian frontline indices ended Monday's trading session with modest gains, despite reaching fresh record highs as traders remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting, where a rate cut is anticipated for the first time since 2020.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.11 per cent gain at 25,383 points, having reached an all-time high of 25,445 points during the session. The S&P BSE Sensex ended with a 0.12 per cent gain at 82,988 points, also hitting a new peak.

Among the 50 Nifty constituents, 26 stocks ended in the positive, with NTPC leading at 2.6 per cent. Other notable gainers included JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Eicher Motors, all rising between 1 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

Also Read | ICICI Bank, HCL Tech...nearly 400 stocks hit 1-year highs; check details

Several stocks, including JSW Steel, LTIMindtree, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra, reached new 52-week highs. While the main indices saw modest gains, mid- and small-cap stocks continued their strong performance for the second consecutive session.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.38 per cent to 60,259 points, maintaining its position above the 60,000 mark. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index increased by 0.16 per cent, closing at 19,537 points.

Sweet gains

Sugar stocks surged up sharply in today's session, with gains of up to 8.7 per cent after the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) authorised sugar mills and distilleries to produce Rectified Spirit (RS) and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) using sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses.

This move is expected to enhance production flexibility for ethanol and other alcohol-based products, supporting the industry's diversification efforts.

In a significant move to improve the financial health of the sugar industry, the government, on August 30, lifted restrictions on using sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, and B-molasses for ethanol production in the 2024–25 ethanol supply year (ESY).

Bumper debut

Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a stellar debut on the NSE, opening at 150 each, which was a remarkable 114.29 per cent premium over the IPO price of 70. The stock closed the session at 165, marking a 135 per cent increase from the IPO price.

Also Read | Missed the Bajaj Housing IPO boat? There’s still time to get on deck.

While Bajaj Housing Finance's performance was impressive, its success led to declines in peer stocks such as LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance, and Can Fin Homes, which ended the day with losses of up to 6.3 per cent.

Bajaj Housing Finance was the largest IPO of the year so far, and with its current gains, the shares now rank as the second-best performer among main board IPOs.

Rice stocks jump post MEP removal

Rice stocks, including KRBL, LT Foods Ltd, Kohinoor Foods, and others, surged up to 19 per cent in today’s intraday trade following the government’s decision to remove the minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice.

On Friday, the commerce ministry announced the immediate removal of the MEP for both onions and basmati rice. 

Market participants anticipate a significant boost in exports, which is expected to benefit companies like KRBL, LT Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd, GRM Overseas Ltd, Mishtann Foods Ltd, Sarvesh Foods, Lakshmi Energy and Foods Limited, Adani Wilmar, and others.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power among top performers 

Shares of Adani Power and Adani Green Energy ended with gains of up to 8 per cent after both companies were issued letters of intent by the Maharashtra state DISCOM to supply a total of 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal power.

Adani Green Energy will supply Maharashtra with 5 GW (5,000 MW) of solar power from the world’s largest renewable energy park, currently being developed at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch District. 

Meanwhile, Adani Power will supply 1,496 MW of thermal power (net) to Maharashtra from a new 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex achieve record highs but close with modest gains, broader market outperforms

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

665.85
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
32.3 (5.1%)

Tata Steel

154.20
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
0.8 (0.52%)

Bank Of Baroda

238.80
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
-0.5 (-0.21%)

Bharat Electronics

290.50
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
0.55 (0.19%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godfrey Phillips India

7,940.45
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
616.7 (8.42%)

Adani Green Energy

1,931.40
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
143.55 (8.03%)

Dixon Technologies (India)

13,971.00
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
949.6 (7.29%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

507.80
02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
33.95 (7.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,120.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,260.00160.00
    Delhi
    75,415.00105.00
    Kolkata
    75,750.00150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue