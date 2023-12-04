Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex clock robust gains; investors richer by about ₹6 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed at 20,686.80, up 419 points, or 2.07 per cent while the Sensex closed with a gain of 1,384 points, or 2.05 per cent, at 68,865.12.
Domestic market benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended at their record closing highs, clocking robust gains on Monday, December 4, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories across three major states, raising hopes that the party will be able to retain power after the General Elections 2024 and the country will see a stable government.
