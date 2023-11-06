Nifty 50 and Sensex continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive session on Monday, November 6. This sustained rally could be attributed to an elevated risk appetite among investors, fueled by anticipations of an imminent end to rate hikes and the likelihood of earlier-than-expected rate cuts.

"Futures markets swung to imply a 90 per cent chance the Fed was done raising rates and an 86 per cent chance the first policy easing would come as soon as June. Markets also imply about an 80 per cent probability the European Central Bank will cut rates by April, while the Bank of England is seen easing in August," reported Reuters.

Positive global cues underpinned domestic market sentiment. A fall in the US bond yields also offered relief. According to the Reuters report, benchmark US 10-year yields fell around 29 basis points last week, marking the biggest weekly drop since March.

US bond yields fell after data showed job growth slowed and wage pressures cooled off in the US which is expected to create space for the US central bank to refrain from raising interest rates in the near term.

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,345.85 against the previous close of 19,230.60 and touched the intraday high and low of 19,423 and 19,309.70 respectively. Nifty 50 finally ended the day at 19,411.75, up 181 points, or 0.94 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 64,835.23 against the previous close of 64,363.78 and touched the intraday high and low of 64,992.54 and 64,617.48 respectively. The 30-share pack closed at 64,958.69, up 595 points, or 0.92 per cent with only four stocks - SBI (down 0.65 per cent), Titan (down 0.32 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.29 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 0.29 per cent) - in the red.

Mid and smallcaps also clocked robust gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.90 per cent while the Smallcap index jumped 1 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to about ₹318.2 lakh crore from ₹315.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 250 stocks, including DLF, ONGC, Power Grid, Shriram Finance and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices jumped almost 2 per cent as Russia and Saudi Arabia, the top exporters of the commodity, reiterated their oil supply cuts until the end of the year. Benchmark Brent Crude traded 1.6 per cent higher at the $86 per barrel mark around 4 pm.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

As many as 45 stocks ended higher on Monday. Shares of Divi's Laboratories (up 5.12 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 2.62 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.61 per cent), Axis Bank (up 2.14 per cent) and Larsen & Toubro (up 2.08 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Five stocks - SBI (down 0.73 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.52 per cent), Cipla (down 0.26 per cent), Tata Motors (down 0.22 per cent) and Titan (down 0.14 per cent) - ended lower in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty PSU Bank (down 1.09 per cent) and Consumer Durables (down 0.34 per cent), all sectoral indices ended higher today.

Nifty Metal (up 1.36 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.33 per cent), Oil & Gas (up 1.28 per cent), Pharma (up 1.28 per cent) and Realty (up 1.20 per cent) clocked solid gains.

Expert's views on markets

"Optimism continued as soft US payroll data and expectations of moderation in monetary tightening by the Fed supported the sentiment. Since most of the headwinds are global, investor sentiment has shifted to domestic-oriented businesses, where festive demand is healthy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"So far, the spread of earnings in Q2 has been decent and brings more attention to capital goods, financials, and auto stocks. We expect the second half of the financial year (H2FY24) will also continue the momentum, however, the tailwinds on margins are likely to moderate due to the recent uptick in commodity prices," said Nair.

Technical views on Nifty 50

"The Nifty maintained a positive trajectory throughout the day. On the upper side, the rally encountered resistance at the 21-day moving average (21DMA). It is anticipated that the trend will continue to move sideways in the near term. A decisive breakthrough above 19,450 points could potentially pave the way for a Nifty rally. On the lower end, support is situated at 19,300 points," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that the daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal.

"A decisive close above the falling channel can lead to further extension of the current rally. However, there are multiple resistance parameters in the form of the key daily moving averages in the range (19,400 – 19,500) which can restrict further upside. In terms of levels, 19,240 – 19,300 should act as a crucial support zone while 19,500 – 19,550 is the immediate hurdle zone," said Gedia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

