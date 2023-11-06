Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex clock solid gains; investors richer by almost ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 ended the day at 19,411.75, up 181 points, or 0.94 per cent while the Sensex closed at 64,958.69, up 595 points, or 0.92 per cent.
Nifty 50 and Sensex continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive session on Monday, November 6. This sustained rally could be attributed to an elevated risk appetite among investors, fueled by anticipations of an imminent end to rate hikes and the likelihood of earlier-than-expected rate cuts.
