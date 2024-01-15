Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex close at fresh peaks; investors richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,097.45, up 203 points, or 0.93 per cent. The Sensex closed 759 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher at 73,327.94.
Stock market today: Nifty 50 and the Sensex- domestic market benchmarks- settled at their fresh closing peaks on Monday, January 15 on gains led by shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys.
