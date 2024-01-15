Stock market today: Nifty 50 and the Sensex- domestic market benchmarks- settled at their fresh closing peaks on Monday, January 15 on gains led by shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The domestic market benchmarks ended higher for the fifth consecutive session. The undertone of the market is bullish on optimism around strong December quarter earnings, potential interest rate cuts by the US Fed, positive macroeconomic indicators, and expectations of political stability post the Lok Sabha elections.

Nifty 50 opened at 22,053.15 against the previous close of 21,894.55 and hit its fresh all-time high of 22,115.55 during the session. The index finally closed at 22,097.45, up 203 points, or 0.93 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex opened at 73,049.87 against the previous close of 72,568.45 and hit its fresh all-time high of 73,402.16 during the session. The 30-share pack closed 759 points, or 1.05 per cent, higher at 73,327.94.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also hit their fresh record highs of 38,162.37 and 44,871.58 respectively during the session. The BSE Midcap index finally closed with a gain of 0.67 per cent at 38,129.88 while the Smallcap index closed at 44,552.34, up 0.11 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹376.1 lakh crore from nearly ₹373.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2.8 lakh crore in a single session.

As many as 565 stocks, including Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCLTech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of Wipro (up 6.37 per cent), ONGC (up 4.30 per cent) and HCL Tech (up 3.06 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Nifty 50 laggards today Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 3.55 per cent), Bajaj Finance (down 2.40 per cent) and Bajaj Finserv (down 1.20 per cent) ended as the top laggards in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Media (down 1.90 per cent) and Metal (down 0.43 per cent), all sectoral indices ended higher on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty IT gained 1.86 per cent, ending as the top gainer among the sectoral indices. It was followed by Nifty Oil & Gas which rose 1.73 per cent and Nifty Pharma which gained 1 per cent.

Nifty Bank rose 0.94 per cent.

Expert's views on markets "The market gained momentum, led by the uptick in the IT index with the growing optimism about increased discretionary spending and strong deal wins. The US bond yield edged lower as market participants bet on the Fed easing cycle, which is expected to start in March. Investors are likely to take a more measured approach due to the release of Chinese GDP and UK inflation data this week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty 50 "Major support for the Nifty 50 is situated at the 21,800 level, and a breach below this would be essential to negate the prevailing trend. The next immediate upside targets for the index are positioned at 22,200/22,300 levels. Sustaining above these levels could potentially lead the index towards the 22,500 mark," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

Read all market-related news here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!