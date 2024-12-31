Stock market today: The Sensex closed 109 points, or 0.14 per cent, down at 78,139.01, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,644.80, down 0.10 per cent on December 31.

Stock market today: Despite a plethora of headwinds, such as weak quarterly earnings, foreign capital outflow, geopolitical uncertainty, weak prospects of a substantial rate cut by the US Fed, and concerns over Donald Trump's tariff policies, Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended the calendar year 2024 (CY24) with modest gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The domestic stock market remained lacklustre on the last day of the year. Sensex remained in the red almost throughout the session amid weak global cues.

On the last day of the year, December 31, the Sensex closed 109 points, or 0.14 per cent, down at 78,139.01, while the Nifty 50 settled at 23,644.80, down 0.10 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mid and small-cap indices outperformed as the BSE Midcap index climbed 0.13 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.71 per cent.

Shares of Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS ended as the top drags on the Sensex index.

Sectoral indices today Nifty IT lost the most by 1.44 per cent. Nifty Bank also slipped by 0.18 per cent, while the Private Bank index edged up by 0.07 per cent. The PSU Bank index, however, clocked a significant gain of 0.73 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a gain of 1.06 per cent, the Nifty Oil and Gas index ended as the top gainer among sectoral indices.