Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex close with mild gains; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore ahead of US Fed outcome
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a gain of 150 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 76,606.57, while the Nifty 50 settled 58 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 23,322.95.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks closed in positive territory on Wednesday, June 12, primarily driven by favourable global cues.
