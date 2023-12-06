Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex continue record-setting spree, up for 7th consecutive session
Nifty 50 closed at 20,937.70, up 83 points, or 0.40 per cent while the Sensex closed the day with a gain of 358 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 69,653.73. Investors have gained over ₹20 lakh crore in the seven-day market rally.
Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended their record-setting spree into the third consecutive session on Wednesday, December 6, as sentiment remained bullish on the expectations of political stability after General Elections 2024 and a strong growth outlook.
