Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex crash over 1%: 5 factors behind today’s selloff

The Nifty 50 continued its downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session, closing 1.15% lower at 23,863 points. Similarly, the Sensex ended the day in the red, shedding 1.01% to finish at 78,694 points, marking its fourth straight session of losses.

A Ksheerasagar
Published12 Nov 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex crash over 1%: 5 factors behind today's selloff.
Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex crash over 1%: 5 factors behind today’s selloff. (Reuters)

Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced another tough day, with early optimism quickly fading. Despite a positive start to Tuesday’s session, November 12, the momentum was short-lived as investors quickly resumed their 'sell on the rise' strategy. This swift selling pressure left little room for the indices to recover, resulting in continued weakness throughout the day. 

The ongoing trend of selling into rallies has kept the markets in a downward spiral, making it difficult for any significant rebound to take place. Notably, the pressure wasn’t limited to Indian markets alone—other Asian markets also closed the day with significant losses.

The Nifty 50 continued its downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session, closing 1.15% lower at 23,863 points. Similarly, the Sensex ended the day in the red, shedding 1.01% to finish at 78,694 points, marking its fourth straight session of losses.

Mid and small-cap stocks faced similar pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling by 1.16%, closing at 55,206 points. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also tumbled by 1.40%, settling at 17,967 points.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex crash over 1%: 5 factors behind today’s selloff

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:46 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,083.15
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
19.75 (0.24%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

439.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-38.05 (-7.97%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,038.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-387 (-7.13%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

EPL share price

264.70
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
11.85 (4.69%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.