Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex crash over 1%: 5 factors behind today's selloff.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced another tough day, with early optimism quickly fading. Despite a positive start to Tuesday’s session, November 12, the momentum was short-lived as investors quickly resumed their 'sell on the rise' strategy. This swift selling pressure left little room for the indices to recover, resulting in continued weakness throughout the day.

The ongoing trend of selling into rallies has kept the markets in a downward spiral, making it difficult for any significant rebound to take place. Notably, the pressure wasn’t limited to Indian markets alone—other Asian markets also closed the day with significant losses.

The Nifty 50 continued its downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session, closing 1.15% lower at 23,863 points. Similarly, the Sensex ended the day in the red, shedding 1.01% to finish at 78,694 points, marking its fourth straight session of losses.

Mid and small-cap stocks faced similar pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index falling by 1.16%, closing at 55,206 points. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also tumbled by 1.40%, settling at 17,967 points.