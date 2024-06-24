Stock market today: Nifty 50 ekes out gains; Adani Ports replaces Wipro in BSE Sensex
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a mild gain of 37 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 23,537.85, while the Sensex ended 131 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 77,341.08.
Stock market today: Thanks to gains in shares of select heavyweights, including Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and ITC, and largely positive global cues, Indian stock market benchmarks - Nifty 50 and Sensex - managed to end with modest gains on Monday, June 24.
