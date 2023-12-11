Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end at fresh closing peaks; investors richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed at 20,997.10, up 28 points, or 0.13 per cent while the Sensex settled at 69,928.53, with a gain of 103 points, or 0.15 per cent.
Nifty 50 and Sensex ended with mild gains on Monday, December 11, still at their fresh closing highs, as enthusiasm following better-than-expected Q2 GDP prints and the BJP's victories in significant states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh waned, and focus shifted toward pivotal central bank policy decisions this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started