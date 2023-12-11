Nifty 50 and Sensex ended with mild gains on Monday, December 11, still at their fresh closing highs, as enthusiasm following better-than-expected Q2 GDP prints and the BJP's victories in significant states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh waned, and focus shifted toward pivotal central bank policy decisions this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US Fed's policy outcome is due on Wednesday while the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) will meet on Thursday.

The US Fed, ECB and BoE are expected to keep interest rates steady.

Mixed global cues offered limited support to the domestic market benchmarks.

Nifty 50 today opened at 20,965.30 against the previous close of 20,969.40 and touched its fresh record high of 21,026.10 during the session. The index finally closed at 20,997.10, up 28 points, or 0.13 per cent.

The 30-share pack Sensex today opened at 69,925.63 against the previous close of 69,825.60 and touched its fresh record high of 70057.83 during the session. Sensex crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time today.

The Sensex finally closed 103 points, or 0.15 per cent, up at 69,928.53.

The BSE Midcap index also hit its record high of 35,638.01 during the session but closed at 35,610.50, up 0.91 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index closed with a gain of 0.71 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹351.1 lakh crore from ₹349.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.9 lakh crore in a single session.

Nearly 370 stocks, including HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

