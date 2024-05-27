Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat after hitting fresh record highs; India VIX jumps 7%
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day 20 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 75,390.50, while the Nifty 50 ended 25 points, or 0.11 per cent, down at 22,932.45.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed flat after hitting their fresh record highs in intraday trade on Monday, May 27, on profit booking at higher levels amid mixed global cues.
