Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat amid weak global cues; mid, smallcaps outperform
Nifty 50 closed at 19,443.50, up 37 points, or 0.19 per cent. Sensex closed at 64,975.61, up 33 points, or 0.05 per cent.
Domestic market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with nominal gains on Wednesday, November 8, amid mixed global cues as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to get cues on interest rate trajectory. Powell will speak on Wednesday and Thursday.
