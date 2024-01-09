Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on Tuesday, January 9, amid mixed global cues as investors await key macroeconomic numbers and the December quarter earnings of IT majors Infosys and TCS.

The December's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print is due on Thursday while India's December CPI print will be out on Friday. Besides, the third quarter (Q3) earnings of IT majors TCS and Infosys on Thursday will influence the mood of the market.

After clocking strong gains in the last two months, the domestic market has been on a volatile track in January so far in the absence of fresh triggers. Market experts observe as most positives are already discounted, the market is witnessing profit booking at higher levels.

The focus now has shifted to the December quarter earnings, which must demonstrate strength to uphold the market's high valuation.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 71,386.21, up 31 points, or 0.04 per cent while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,544.85, up 32 points, or 0.15 per cent.

Shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank ended as the top drags on the Sensex index. On the other hand, shares of Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Infosys closed as the key contributors supporting the Sensex index.

The BSE Midcap index ended with a slim gain of 0.07 per cent. However, the Smallcap index hit its fresh all-time high of 44,110.68 during the session, before ending with a gain of 0.37 per cent.

While the market benchmarks ended flat, as many as 472 stocks, including Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, DLF, ONGC, YES Bank and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

As many as 27 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index today.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp (up 2.88 per cent), Adani Ports (up 2.75 per cent) and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.24 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 laggards today

Shares of Britannia Industries (down 1.22 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.96 per cent) and Nestle India (down 0.93 per cent) ended as the top laggards in the Nifty index.

Some 23 stocks closed in the red in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Banking and financial services indices ended lower today.

Nifty Bank index closed with a loss of 0.44 per cent while the PSU Bank index fell 0.16 per cent and the Private Bank index ended 0.37 per cent lower. The Financial Services index declined 0.45 per cent.

With a loss of 3.32 per cent, Nifty Media ended as the top loser among sectoral indices.

On the other hand, Nifty Realty rose 2.52 per cent, followed by Nifty Healthcare index rising 1.07 per cent. Nifty Auto (up 0.92 per cent), Pharma (up 0.87 per cent) and Metal (up 0.79 per cent) ended with significant gains.

Experts' views on markets

"Positive sentiments in the Indian IT sector fuelled by a US tech rally and demand on emerging technologies, overshadowed the anticipated muted Q3 results of the sector. Auto and realty continued to remain favourites on account of strong demand. Market optimism about the potential softening of US inflation is driving expectations of near-term rate cuts, bolstering overall sentiment. But in-between profit booking is emerging due to mixed cues from Asian markets as well high valuation concerns," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"The rebound attempt in Nifty shows that bulls are not in the mood to loosen their grip easily and supportive global cues could prompt the next leg of the up move. Meanwhile, participants should limit trades and prefer hedged bets," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Technical views on Nifty 50

"The Nifty is still within the broad range of 21,850-21,500. On the way down, multiple support parameters in the form of the 20-day moving average at 21,453 and 21,406 (50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level) should provide a cushion in case of a deeper correction," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

