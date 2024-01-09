Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat; BSE Smallcap hits fresh all-time high
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day at 71,386.21, up 31 points, or 0.04 per cent while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,544.85, up 32 points, or 0.15 per cent.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on Tuesday, January 9, amid mixed global cues as investors await key macroeconomic numbers and the December quarter earnings of IT majors Infosys and TCS.
