Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat; FMCG, realty suffer.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.15% drop at 24,399, while the Sensex ended trade with a cut of just 0.02% at 80,065. 24 constituents of the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory, led by HUL, which experienced a decline of nearly 6%.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Indian stock market today: Indian stocks struggled once again to gain momentum, as significant declines in FMCG and realty stocks dragged the frontline indices to a flat close. While banking stocks, particularly those from the public sector, provided some support to the market, they were insufficient to lift the indices higher.

Other notable laggards included SBI Life Insurance, Hindalco Industries, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, ITC, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Life Insurance, all of which recorded losses exceeding 1%.

Also Read | Nifty’s 5% fall in October marks worst monthly show since COVID market crash

Meanwhile, mid and small-cap stocks were unable to maintain their momentum following a strong rebound in the previous trading session. Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closed lower, declining by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "The major headwind that the market is facing now is the massive, unprecedented, and sustained FII selling, which has touched 93088 crores through October 23rd, as per NSDL data. The fundamental trigger for the FII outflows is the elevated valuations in India and the relatively cheap and attractive valuations in markets like China and Hong Kong.

"The FII selling is getting aggravated by news of a slowdown in corporate earnings. An uptrend in the market is not compatible with a downtrend in earnings growth, and, therefore, the market is witnessing selling at every rise, turning the near-term market structure into 'sell on rally.’ Investors should be cautious at this juncture and refrain from chasing temporary rallies. High-quality financials and IT stocks can be bought on dips. Digital stocks that continue to show acceleration in growth can be gradually accumulated on declines," he added.

Sectoral Performance: Banks surge; FMCG stocks struggle

FMCG stocks remained under pressure in today's trade as the weak earnings announcements by companies fueled concerns about the overall health of the sector. The underperformance was primarily driven by subdued consumer demand, particularly in urban markets, where rising inflation has squeezed household budgets.

The September quarter earnings from several FMCG giants, including HUL, missed analysts' expectations, further intensifying fears of a broader slowdown in the sector. HUL, which released its earnings on Thursday, posted weak set of numbers, causing the stock to decline by 6% in today’s session. During intraday trade, it reached its lowest point in four months.

Also Read | HUL share price tanks over 5% after Q2 results. Should you buy the FMCG stock?

HUL's management noted that while urban growth slowed, it was partly mitigated by a gradual recovery in rural markets, creating a challenging environment for the quarter. 

A total of 13 constituents from the Nifty FMCG index ended in the red during today’s session, pushing the index down by 2.83% to 58,396 points. This decline brought the index to its lowest level since early July. Since reaching an all-time high of 66,438 points, the index has now corrected by 12%.

Among other sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index fell by 1.13%, while the Nifty Auto index continued its decline, dropping by 0.52%.

On the winning side, banking stocks continued their upward momentum, driven primarily by public sector banks. Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and State Bank of India gained as much as 3%. 

Private sector banks also saw modest gains, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank rising between 0.2% and 0.7%. Overall, the Nifty Bank index closed with a gain of 0.35%. Nifty Pharma rebounds with a 0.44% gain in today's session, ending a 3-day losing streak. 

Also Read | Brokerages stay bullish on TVS Motor despite Q2 miss but cut target. Here’s why

Gainers & Losers: Piramal Pharma, Sona BLW Precision gain; KPIT Technologies dips

Among the Nifty 500 stocks today, Piramal Pharma led the rally with an impressive 17.4% gain, reaching 255, after the company reported strong results for the September quarter. Sona BLW Precision Forgings also saw a significant rise of 13.3%, reaching 729, following its agreement with Escorts Kubota to acquire its Railway Equipment Division (RED) as a going concern on a slump sale basis, along with healthy earnings in Q2.

Meanwhile, Aster DM Healthcare shares reacted positively to the company’s results, rising by 10.3% to 443.5 apiece. Other stocks such as Syngene International, IDBI Bank, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar Bombay Burmah Trading, RailTel Corporation of India, Five-Star Business Finance, and 53 additional stocks ended the day with gains ranging from 2% to 7.8%.

Also Read | Multibagger IPO: Small-cap SME stock gives 116% return in three months

On the downside, KPIT Technologies experienced a significant slump of 13.7% following its September quarter results. Additionally, stocks such as Dr. Lal Pathlabs, VIP Industries, Escorts Kubota, HUL, and 80 other stocks faced losses between 2% and 7.2%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.00
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.2 (0.13%)

Bharat Electronics share price

271.40
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
2.75 (1.02%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

124.25
03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
0.65 (0.53%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

321.35
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-1.75 (-0.54%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Radico Khaitan share price

2,294.30
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
60.4 (2.7%)

Coforge share price

7,698.95
03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
140.5 (1.86%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,569.00
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-3.35 (-0.13%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,249.55
03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-149.85 (-2.34%)
VIP Industries share price

471.90
03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-37.1 (-7.29%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,060.00
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-192.5 (-5.92%)

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,502.95
03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-155.05 (-5.83%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,498.60
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
-204.05 (-5.51%)
Adani Total Gas share price

755.25
03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
54.8 (7.82%)

ADANI WILMAR share price

340.30
03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
21.4 (6.71%)

Syngene International share price

879.10
03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
42.95 (5.14%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

414.95
03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
18.25 (4.6%)
    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.00450.00
    Chennai
    80,101.00450.00
    Delhi
    80,253.00450.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

