Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- closed flat on Thursday, July 11, as gains in shares of ITC, ONGC, Tata Motors and SBI were offset by losses in those of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finance, Larsen and Toubro and HDFC Bank.

Benchmark indices remained sideways on Thursday, continuing the trend of selectively picking some stocks while booking profits in others. Experts point out that the market is struggling to break out of its range due to a lack of fresh triggers. This trend may persist until the Budget announcement on July 23.

The focus was also on the US CPI which is due later today as it will shape expectations of rate cuts by the US Fed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, said the central bank needs more data to start cutting rates.

The Nifty 50 closed nearly 9 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 24,315.95, while the Sensex settled 27 points, or 0.03 per cent, down at 79,897.34.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, rising 0.34 per cent and 0.57 per cent, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹451.3 lakh crore from nearly ₹450.1 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹1 lakh crore in a day.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of ONGC (up 2.40 per cent), Coal India (up 2.20 per cent) and BPCL (up 2.13 per cent) closed as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today Shares of Tata Consumer (down 1.79 per cent), Bajaj Finance (down 1.36 per cent) and Divi's Labs (down 1.19 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today Nifty Oil and Gas (up 1.10 per cent) and Media (up 1.03 per cent) clocked healthy gains. On the flip side, Nifty Realty (down 1.49 per cent) and Pharma (down 0.60 per cent) lost significantly.

Nifty Bank rose 0.16 per cent, while the PSU Bank and Private Bank indices moved up by 0.17 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

