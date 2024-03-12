Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat; mid, smallcaps suffer deep cuts; investors lose ₹4 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed flat at 22,335.70 while the Sensex ended the day at 73,667.96.
Stock market today: Thanks to gains in shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries, market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex managed to end almost flat while most of their components ended with losses on Tuesday, March 12.
