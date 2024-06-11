Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat; midcaps, smallcaps continue their outperformance
Stock market today: Sensex ended 33 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 76,456.59, while the Nifty 50 settled 6 points, or 0.02 per cent, up at 23,264.85.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks continued to consolidate for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, June 11, amid weak global cues.
