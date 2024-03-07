Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex hit record highs; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Nifty 50 finally closed 20 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 22,493.55 while the Sensex settled at 74,119.39, up 33 points, or 0.05 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed flat on Thursday, March 7, while the mid and smallcap segments saw healthy gains despite weak global cues.
