Indian markets staged a notable rebound in today's trading session, January 14, after witnessing four consecutive days of selling pressure, which had pushed both frontline indices to a seven-month low in the previous trading session.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.35% at 23,167, while the Sensex closed at 76,500 marking a 0.22% increase from the previous close. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which had been under bearish pressure in recent sessions, also managed to end higher.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 1.97% to 17,240, and the Nifty Midcap 100 index concluded the day with a gain of 2.33%, closing at 53,609 points.

Despite ending the session in the green, the front-line indices gave up their early gains towards the end. In line with the frontline indices, the broader market also came off its highs during the session but managed to outperform.

Today's rebound in markets was largely driven by gains in banking, auto, and metal stocks. Additionally, Adani Group stocks ended higher, buoyed by speculative buzz around potential fundraising plans.

Factors such as a strong recovery in the Indian rupee, a decline in crude oil prices, domestic inflation hitting a four-month low, and value buying at lower levels, along with positive global cues, particularly from China, collectively helped the markets end in positive territory.

Whether this recovery continues in the upcoming trading sessions will depend on U.S. inflation figures, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Market participants will also be watching the jobless claims data on Thursday, which provide further clarity on the US economy after Friday’s blowout nonfarm payroll figures.

Commenting on today's market performance, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, "As markets were on a downward spiral for the past few sessions, a short term recovery was on cards. Selective buying in banking, telecom, auto, power and metal stocks aided positive sentiment, while broader equity markets too performed well with mid and small-cap stocks witnessing a sharp rebound."

"However, caution will continue to prevail as rupee scaling fresh lows coupled with strong FII fund outflows will remain a major deterrent for markets," Prashant added.

Adani Stocks shine bright All 11 Adani Group stocks ended Tuesday's trading session with sharp gains on reports of fundraising plans. Among the top performers, Adani Power led the list with a gain of 20%, settling at ₹539.9 apiece, followed by Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, which ended with gains of 13.5% and 12.2%, respectively.

Other Adani Group stocks, such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports & SEZ, also ended with gains of over 5%. Similarly, NDTV, ACC, Ambuja Cements, and Sanghi Industries recorded gains between 4% and 7%.

Adani Group shares are rising due to speculative buzz about the fundraising, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

“The market expects Donald Trump's re-entry at the White House to make it easier for the Adani Group to raise overseas funds, and hence, we are witnessing fresh buying interest in Adani Group shares,” said Jain.

Mint could not independently verify this report. An Adani Group spokesperson declined to comment on the development but stated that the company is actively engaged in discussions with various institutions as part of its ongoing business activities.