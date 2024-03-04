Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for 4th consecutive session; smallcaps falter
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed at 22,405.60, up 27 points, or 0.012 per cent while the Sensex settled at 73,872.29, up 66 points, or 0.09 per cent.
Stock market today: Extending gains into the fourth consecutive session, frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended at their fresh closing highs on Monday, March 4.
