Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for 4th session in a row; Fed outcome eyed after BoJ hikes rates

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for 4th session in a row; Fed outcome eyed after BoJ hikes rates. Photo: Mint

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 31, tracking positive global cues after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates.

The Sensex closed with a decent gain of 286 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 81,741.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 94 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 24,951.15.

(More to come)

