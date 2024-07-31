Stock market today: The Sensex closed with a decent gain of 286 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 81,741.34, while the Nifty 50 settled 94 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 24,951.15.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, July 31, tracking positive global cues after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised interest rates.

