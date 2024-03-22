Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for the third consecutive session; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore
Stock market today: Sensex ended the day at 72,831.94, up 191 points, or 0.26 per cent while the Nifty 50 closed at 22,096.75, up 85 points, or 0.39 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher for the third consecutive session on Friday, March 22, amid mixed global cues.
