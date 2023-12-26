Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for third straight session; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 92 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 21,441.35. Sensex ended 230 points, or 0.32 per cent, higher at 71,336.80.
Stock market today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex closed in the positive territory for the third session on the trot on Tuesday, December 26, as the risk appetite of investors remained high after the US inflation data registered a decline for the first time in over three years.
