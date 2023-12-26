Stock market today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex closed in the positive territory for the third session on the trot on Tuesday, December 26, as the risk appetite of investors remained high after the US inflation data registered a decline for the first time in over three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, data showed a decline in the annual increase in the US inflation further below 3 per cent. This gave a boost to market expectations that the US Fed would start cutting rates sooner than expected and dragged the US dollar lower.

"US prices fell in November for the first in more than 3-1/2 years, boosting financial market expectations of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next March. Inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, fell 0.1 per cent last month," reported Reuters.

The market mood stays positive due to hopes for lower interest rates, steady foreign investments, and a strong local economy.

The Nifty 50 opened at 21,365.20 against the previous close of 21,349.40 and touched its intraday high and low of 21,477.15 and 21,329.45 respectively.

Nifty 50 finally closed with a gain of 92 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 21,441.35.

Sensex opened at 71,097.78 against the previous close of 71,106.96 and touched its intraday high and low of 71,471.29 and 71,012.08 respectively. The Sensex ended 230 points, or 0.32 per cent, higher at 71,336.80.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.72 per cent higher while the Smallcap index rose 0.48 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹359 lakh crore from nearly ₹356.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹2.2 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 325 stocks, including Wipro, Coal India, DLF, GAIL, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, LTIMindtree and Tata Consumer Products, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 41 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories (up 4.55 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.65 per cent) and Adani Enterprises (up 2.45 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top laggards in the Nifty 50 index today Bajaj Finance (down 1.65 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.26 per cent) and Infosys (down 1.08 per cent) ended as the top laggards in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today Barring Nifty Media (down 0.58 per cent), IT (down 0.41 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.15 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains.

Nifty Oil & Gas (up 1.51 per cent), Healthcare (up 1.25 per cent), Metal (up 1.14 per cent), Pharma (up 1.03 per cent) and Auto (up 0.98 per cent) ended with significant gains.

Experts' views on markets "We have reached closer to the hurdle of 21,500 and need support from the banking index to make a serious attempt for trend resumption else profit taking would resume. Amid all this, traders should avoid aggressive trades in the index and stay focused on identifying opportunities on the stock-specific front. We reiterate our preference for defensive viz. pharma and FMCG for long trades and suggest picking selectively from others," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

“Optimism in world equity markets drove key local indices higher on the back of buying in oil & gas, power and metal stocks. With the year-end round the corner investor participation is likely to remain thin, which could see the markets turn range-bound with a mixed bias over the next few days," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Technical views on Nifty 50 Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities observed that the sentiment remains optimistic as the index stays above critical moving averages.

"At 21,500, there could be significant immediate resistance. A decisive breakout beyond this level could potentially propel the index into a substantial rally. Until then, the index is expected to remain within the range of 21,300 and 21,500," said De.

Deven Mehata, an equity research analyst at Choice Broking said the Nifty has support around the 21,350-21,220 zone.

Mehata pointed out that on the open interest (OI) data front, on the call side, the highest OI was observed at 22,000, followed by 21,500 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI was at 21,300 strike price.

Bank Nifty has support at 47,500-47,300 while resistance is placed at 48,000 and 48,220 levels, said Mehata.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

