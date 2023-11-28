comScore
Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day

 Nishant Kumar

Nifty 50 closed 95 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 19,889.70 while the Sensex ended with a gain of 204 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 66,174.20.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 331.1 lakh crore from nearly 328.7 lakh crore in the previous session. (Agencies)

Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains on Tuesday, November 28, snapping their two-day losing run despite weak global cues. 

Nifty 50 today opened at 19,844.65, 50 points higher from the previous close of 19,794.70, and traded in a range for the most part of the session. However, fag-end buying helped the market benchmark end with decent gains.

Nifty 50 closed 95 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 19,889.70 while the Sensex ended with a gain of 204 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 66,174.20.

Among the global peers, major European markets, including the UK's FTSE 100, France's CAC and Germany's DAX, traded lower, showing caution ahead of the release of several global economic data later this week.

“Investors will look ahead to UK mortgage data, inflation prints across the eurozone, and a Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report in the U.S. - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - later this week," reported Reuters. 

India's Q2 GDP data is due on Thursday. Experts believe India's Q2FY24 GDP expanded in the range of 6.8-7.1 per cent, lower than the 7.8 per cent in Q1FY24.

Mid and smallcap indices also ended in the green on Tuesday. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.30 per cent while the Smallcap index inched up by 0.06 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly 331.1 lakh crore from nearly 328.7 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about 2.4 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 300 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Tata Motors and Titan, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices saw a significant jump ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on expectations that the oil producers will extend output cuts. Brent Crude traded 1.19 per cent higher at $80.93 per barrel around 3:50 pm.

Top Nifty 50 gainers today

Shares of Adani Enterprises (up 9.19 per cent), Adani Ports (up 5.65 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 3.61 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

As many as 39 stocks ended in the green and 11 stocks ended lower in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 losers today

Shares of Cipla (down 0.60 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (down 0.58 per cent) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.50 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty 50 index.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty Healthcare (down 0.50 per cent), Pharma (down 0.34 per cent) and FMCG (down 0.17 per cent), all sectoral indices closed higher.

Nifty Oil & Gas (up 2.28 per cent), Metal (up 1.85 per cent) and PSU Bank (up 1.35 per cent) closed with strong gains.

(More to come)

 

Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 04:01 PM IST
