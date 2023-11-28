Stock Market Today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day
Nifty 50 closed 95 points, or 0.48 per cent, higher at 19,889.70 while the Sensex ended with a gain of 204 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 66,174.20.
Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains on Tuesday, November 28, snapping their two-day losing run despite weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message