Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end higher; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors earn over ₹6 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day at 22,462, up 135 points, or 0.61 per cent while the Sensex ended the day with a gain of 363 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 74,014.55.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmarks, Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with significant gains on Monday, April 1, after hitting new record highs during the session. Investors bought shares across various sectors, buoyed by a positive outlook of the domestic market.
