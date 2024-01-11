Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end in the green for third consecutive day; smallcap index hits record high
Stock market today: Sensex closed 63 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 71,721.18 while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 21,647.20, up 29 points, or 0.13 per cent.
Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the green for the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 11, while investors awaited the December quarter earnings of IT majors TCS and Infosys.
