Stock market today: Equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the green for the third consecutive session on Thursday, January 11, while investors awaited the December quarter earnings of IT majors TCS and Infosys.

Global cues were largely positive ahead of US inflation data, expected later today. According to a Reuters poll, core CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 0.3 per cent from the previous month while on a year-on-year basis, inflation is expected to slow to 3.8 per cent in December from 4 per cent in November.

India's retail inflation data is due on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is likely rose for the second consecutive month in December, largely driven by unfavourable base effects and rising prices of pulses, tomatoes, and onions.

On Thursday, Sensex opened 250 points higher at 71,907.75 against the previous close of 71,657.71 and touched the intraday high of 71,999.47. The index, however, lost most gains and ended 63 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 71,721.18.

Shares of Realiance Industries jumped 2.58 per cent, ending as the top contributor to the gains in the Sensex index. The stock had surged 2.7 per cent in the previous session.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,688 against the previous close of 21,618.70 and touched its intraday high of 21,726.50 during the session. The index finally closed the day at 21,647.20, up 29 points, or 0.13 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps continued witnessing traction as the midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.66 per cent while the Smallcap index closed 0.79 per cent higher. The BSE Smallcap index hits its fresh all-time high of 44381.53 during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹370.5 lakh crore from nearly ₹368.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹1.7 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 500 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Tata Power and TVS Motor Company, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Hero MotoCorp (up 4.64 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 3.42 per cent) and Reliance Industries (up 2.49 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

Top Nifty 50 laggards today Shares of Hindustan Unilever (down 1.58 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 1.54 per cent) and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.48 per cent) ended as the top laggards in the Nifty 50 index.

Experts view on markets "In anticipation of inflation data from the US, the Indian market exhibited range-bound trade. Though investors anticipate US inflation to ease, global markets, expecting a CY24 interest rate cut, have already priced in optimism. Profit booking occurred amid moderating Q3 corporate earnings and concerns about premium valuations. Selling pressure on IT stocks stemmed from weak earnings estimates," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Technical view on Nifty 50 "Nifty faced selling pressure within the 21,700-21,750 range, yet found stability as it held above its 10-day moving average, concluding the session with a positive close. Presently, Nifty's immediate support has shifted to 21,600, while 21,730 serves as a resistance level on the technical chart. The broader positional support for Nifty remains at 21,500," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

